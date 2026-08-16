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Townhouses for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Apokoronas
4
Municipality of Platanias
6
Municipality of Chania
4
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14 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,39M
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3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,04M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$984,892
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Townhouse in Chorafakia, Greece
Townhouse
Chorafakia, Greece
Area 116 m²
Townhouse of 116 sq.m. on the island of Crete is for sale. The townhouse is located on 3 lev…
$399,542
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Douliana, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Douliana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Gr…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,04M
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Xirosterni, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Xirosterni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
For sale maisonette of 170 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Chorafakia, Greece
Townhouse
Chorafakia, Greece
Area 190 m²
Townhouse of 190 sq.m. on the island of Crete is for sale. The townhouse is located on 2 lev…
$740,034
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Aspro, Greece
Townhouse
Aspro, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale: Separate maisonette with sea views and a common pool – Chania, Crete In one of the…
$319,918
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalathas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalathas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
$631,679
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalathas, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalathas, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 200 m²
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground floor con…
$767,461
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$1,06M
Leave a request
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Tavronitis, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Beautiful Maisonette in Chania, Crete FOR GOLDEN VISA 250 Maisonette in Chania, Crete. Th…
$270,462
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Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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