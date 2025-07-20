Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Chania Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Apokoronas
121
Municipality of Platanias
35
Municipality of Chania
27
Municipality of Kissamos
12
7 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Gerani, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Gerani, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Number of floors 2
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
$563,860
Villa 2 bedrooms in Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 138 m²
Number of floors 2
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
$596,391
Villa 3 bedrooms in Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Plaka, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
$1,01M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Máleme, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Máleme, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 2
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the big le…
$924,099
2 bedroom house in Chorafakia, Greece
2 bedroom house
Chorafakia, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Three houses built in solid stone (very strong and beautifully shaped) are located on the ou…
$271,087
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
$395,787
Villa 3 bedrooms in Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Αlmyrida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 366 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
$3,81M
