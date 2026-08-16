Cottages for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

;
Municipality of Apokoronas
12
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14 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
$674,756
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
$645,920
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Price on request
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
$634,386
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalathas, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalathas, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
$562,376
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Price on request
Leave a request
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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Douliana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Douliana, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 210 m²
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in the Heart of the Peloponn…
$1,77M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
Price on request
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of ​​2,468 sq.m. (24 acres) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
$865,072
Leave a request
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of ​​2,468 sq.m. (24 acres) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
$830,469
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Cottage in Municipality of Chania, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Chania, Greece
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 160 square meters on the island of Crete. The cott…
Price on request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
$668,989
Leave a request
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Douliana, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Douliana, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 690 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 690 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of …
$330,598
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

with Garage
with Mountain view
with Sea view
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Luxury
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