Cottages for sale in Chania Regional Unit, Greece

45 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 144 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 …
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view in Vouves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view
Vouves, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/3
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 90 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists…
€86,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kathiana, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kathiana, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 112 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 112 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living …
€310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 85 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 b…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2…
€320,000
3 room cottage with mountain view in Kamisiana, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view
Kamisiana, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 3 …
€375,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
€530,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 3
Country tree-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tot…
€485,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
€365,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
€310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 1
Country house with swimming pool and sea views On the territory of the site with a total …
€310,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 113 m²
Number of floors 2
Country two-story house with a pool and sew view On the territory of the site with a tota…
€365,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
€420,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 104 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
€385,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
€370,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Kalyves, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
On the site with a total area of 2.468 sq.m. ( 24 acres ) 10 houses were built. Of these, 6 …
€380,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Kathiana, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Kathiana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consist…
€75,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Koufos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Koufos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consi…
€160,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Agia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Agia, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 192 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one storeroo…
€290,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Souda, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Souda, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is a detached house outside of Souda, Chania. The house of 153 sq.m. is built on a …
€290,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kyparissos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kyparissos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 apartments in the Municipality of Platanias.On a plot of 350 sq.m. for sale 2 ind…
€280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Drapanos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Drapanos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€280,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Tavronitis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Tavronitis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of one storero…
€760,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Varipetro, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Varipetro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€290,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Chania Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Chania Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one shower W…
€970,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Koumbeli, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Koumbeli, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Crete. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€650,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Sternes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Sternes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 268 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 268 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of one bedroom,…
€380,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Vrises, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Vrises, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 7
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, …
€500,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Marathokefala, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Marathokefala, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 190 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of living room,…
€367,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Koufos, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Koufos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Crete. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living …
€370,000

