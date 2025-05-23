Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
11
Municipality of Rhodes
10
Municipality of Thira
3
Thira Municipal Unit
3
13 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This villa consists of 2 adjacent maisonettes (apartments) and a large studio. The first mai…
$2,46M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 13
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms,…
$2,61M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 bedrooms in Agkidia, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Agkidia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 111 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 1-storey villa of 111 sq.meters in Cyclades. Villa consists of 3…
$663,263
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
$949,917
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA.  210,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Experience fractional ownership on a Greek isla…
$237,833
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 1 room in Koskinou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
$2,79M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Plintri, Greece
Villa 1 room
Plintri, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
This elegant villa is a state-of the-art-design, ideal for people with a fine taste for livi…
$2,46M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$1,88M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Dryos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Dryos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 460 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Cyclades. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$4,59M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Psarou, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Psarou, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Mykonos Kanalia area, indepetent villa of 95 sq.m. on a plot of 4000sq.m. traditional countr…
$666,449
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$3,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 9 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 470 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 470 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2 …
$3,44M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
$9,72M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

