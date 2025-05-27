Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Western Lesvos
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

Villa Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Skala Eresou, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Skala Eresou, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 146 square meters on the islands of Greece. The fi…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 304 square meters on the islands of Greece. The fi…
$797,783
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Pterounta, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Pterounta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor -1/3
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 142 square meters on the islands of Greece. The gr…
$199,446
Leave a request
Villa 1 bedroom in Vrisa, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Vrisa, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 77 square meters on the islands of Greece. The cot…
$112,829
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go