  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
11
Municipality of Rhodes
10
Municipality of Thira
3
Thira Municipal Unit
3
10 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Monolithos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Monolithos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 4-storey villa of 150 sq.meters in Santorini. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom…
$949,917
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 2 bedrooms in Kea Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Kea Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
OTZIAS, KEA.  210,000 € • (1/6 Ownership) Experience fractional ownership on a Greek isla…
$237,833
Agency
OWNERS Proptech S.A
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Faros Armenistis, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faros Armenistis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$3,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Koskinou, Greece
Villa 1 room
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
$2,79M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. Ground floor consists of one bedr…
$1,88M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Stenies, Greece
Villa 1 room
Stenies, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 198 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 198 sq.meters in Cyclades. The owners will be leaving the furniture with t…
$487,252
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 450 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$3,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 1 room
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 1 035 m²
Number of floors 1
Villaconsists of 6 separate buildings. The main building is 684 square meters and consists o…
$9,72M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 536 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey villa of 536 sq.meters in mykonos. Semi-basement consis…
$3,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in mykonos. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$3,65M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

