Villas for sale in Mykonos, Greece

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Villas in Mykonos, Greece

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4 properties total found
Villa 12 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 12 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 121 m²
Property Code: HPS5737 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Kanalia for € 10.500.000 . This 1121.00 …
$12,08M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 500 m²
Area: 1500 m2 Land area: 8000 m2 Bedrooms: 6 Bathrooms: 7 Contemporary villa…
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Agency
Montenegro Sotheby's International Realty
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 338 m²
Property Code: HPS5740 - Villa FOR SALE in Mykonos Panormos for € 2.000.000 . This 338.00 s…
$2,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Mykonos, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
MYKONOS, KANALIA Mykonos, Greece The villa in Mykonos, Kanalia offers a unique opportuni…
$2,15M
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