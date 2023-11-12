Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Municipality of Rhodes
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
8 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 426 m²
Exceptional family villa set in a large private and landscaped garden with stunning coastlin…
€1,75M
Villa Villa with furnishings in Kritika, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Kritika, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 558 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a Villa 558 sq.m in the suburb town of Ialyssos. The Villa is divided into 2 floors…
€1,000,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pastida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pastida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The semi-basement consists of one…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Ialysos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Ialysos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of livi…
€1,000,000
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Afandou, Greece
Villa 6 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Afandou, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 350 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Gennadi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Gennadi, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 274 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 274 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,80M
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Rhodes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 480 sq.meters in Rhodes island. The ground floor consists of one …
€1,40M
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Koskinou, Greece
Villa Villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Koskinou, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
We present you for sale an elegant 3-storey villa with furnished four luxurious rooms and on…
€2,50M

Properties features in Municipality of Rhodes, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir