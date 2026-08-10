Villas for sale in Municipality of Thira, Greece

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Villas in Municipality of Thira, Greece

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Thira Municipal Unit
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3 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Emporio, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Emporio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 750 m²
Number of floors 3
Nestled in the traditional village of Emporio, this exquisite villa complex offers 240m² of …
$1,76M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Firostefani, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Firostefani, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Houses for sale in Santorini,  Firostefani. Luxury houses for sale in Santorini. Homes fo…
$811,387
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Imerovigli, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Imerovigli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 2
Our new project, located in Mesaria, consists of twenty-five detached villas with private ga…
Price on request
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Properties features in Municipality of Thira, Greece

with Sea view
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