Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Aegean
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Aegean, Greece

Municipality of Mykonos
22
Municipality of Rhodes
15
Municipality of Thira
4
Thira Municipal Unit
4
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 9 bedrooms in Andros, Greece
Villa 9 bedrooms
Andros, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 7
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa I is a stunning, luxurious underground villa built by the sea, on the enchanting islan…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Mykonos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
This exceptional apartment is located in the idyllic location of Agrari, Mykonos, forming pa…
$577,902
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Bereal Estate
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Aegean, Greece

with Garden
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go