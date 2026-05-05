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Seaview Apartments for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

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penthouses
8
multi-level apartments
4
studios
75
1 BHK
896
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1 property total found
Apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 69 m²
Floor 2/14
I'm selling apartment 2+1 with vidom at sea.📍 Location: RUM, thread Novogo Buljvara🏢 📐 Squar…
$112,000
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Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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