  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

penthouses
6
multi-level apartments
3
studios
47
1 BHK
488
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 12
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 3/18
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi,Vake with perfect renovation and funitures …
$220,000
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
⭐️ LUX project in Krtanisi, an elite area of low-rise houses on beautiful green holias with …
$123,420
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/9
LISI AVTO VARAZI STR. ARCHI 78.8 m² 2 bedrooms 5/8 floor 134 000 $ 00995557100075 whats…
$134,000
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 173 m²
Floor 6/6
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Saburtalo with perfect renovation  VAZHA-…
$250,000
