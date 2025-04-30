Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

penthouses
6
multi-level apartments
3
studios
47
1 BHK
488
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
⭐️ LUX project in Krtanisi, an elite area of low-rise houses on beautiful green holias with …
$123,420
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go