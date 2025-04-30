Studios for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

Show property on map Show properties list
47 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 10/11
apartment for sale in tbilisi didi dighome
$61,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/10
apartment for sale in tbilisi saburtalo
$93,000
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/27
A modern residential complex characterized by quality infrastructure and environment. The co…
$42,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 6/13
Apartment for sale in Tbilisi saburtalo area.Apartment has 2 room 1 bedroom its newly built …
$98,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 6/17
Cozy studio in the historical center with developed infrastructure, a 5-minute walk from the…
$55,995
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 3/5
New complex on the shore of Tbilisi ReservoirSeveral hotels of top brands, shopping center, …
$59,000
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 18/19
apartment for sale in saburtalo tbilisi
$120,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 22/22
Studio-type apartment for sale in Shartava Fusion business-class complex in Saburtalo distri…
$85,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/18
Apartment for sale in Tbilisi saburtalo area.Apartment is for sale 2 room 1 bedroom newly bu…
$99,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 4
$87,986
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/11
apartment for sale on marshal gelovani ave saburtalo tbilisi
$96,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 18/19
apartment for sale in didi dighome tbilisi
$69,000
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 11/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$91,542
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 8/12
apartment for sale in tbilisi saburtalo novo development
$148,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 3/4
Lisi Residence is an eco-friendly, secure complex of private houses and low-rise apartment b…
$55,580
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Floor 7/8
For Sale 173,2 sq.m. Apartment in the Old City Panorama Complex includes residential buildin…
$253,778
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 2/12
00995557100075 for sale DIDI DIGHOMI STRABONI STR. 40 44.5 m² 1 bedroom 2/12 floor 59 …
$59,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 8/11
apartment for sale in tbilisi didi dighome
$73,500
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 5/7
0099557100075 for sale KOJORI highway 104 105 m² 2 bedrooms 5/7 floor 160 000 $ 65419
$160,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 3/4
apartment for sale in tbilisi saburtalo
$95,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 15/16
A spacious studio in a finished house. Gorgeous view of the city and the mountains. All util…
$43,000
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 2/28
Vista is a luxury hotel-type complex located in the diplomatic district of Tbilisi-Krtsanisi…
$90,440
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Tbilisi rn Avlabari   30min on foot to the center 10min on the car to the center n…
$46,768
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 8/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$87,560
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 9/7
apartment for sale in tbilisi vake
$165,000
1 room studio apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room studio apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 7/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$52,380
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 11/13
With exclusive rights !!! 3-room apartment for sale, fully furnished with furniture and appl…
$139,500
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 9/9
apartment for sale in tbilisi saburtalo your house in jikia complex
$87,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 10/21
First installment from $20,000 Payment 30% first installment 50% in installments for 36 m…
$88,160
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Tbilisi, Georgia
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$61,523
