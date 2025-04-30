Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

penthouses
6
multi-level apartments
3
studios
47
1 BHK
488
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/9
LISI AVTO VARAZI STR. ARCHI 78.8 m² 2 bedrooms 5/8 floor 134 000 $ 00995557100075 whats…
$134,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go