Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Tbilisi, Georgia

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/4
Tbilisi Town is a premium multifunctional residential complex that provides luxurious living…
$122,640
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 5 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 376 m²
Floor 1/8
Luxury residential complex located in the historical heart of Old Tbilisi, on one of the old…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Floor 11
Vake, Axis, Duplex, 98 sq, 2 bedrooms, 2 toilets, 11-12ed, 320k $ 4 School, Training, swi…
$348,427
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go