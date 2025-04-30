Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

penthouses
6
multi-level apartments
3
studios
47
1 BHK
488
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 room apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 room apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 7/8
For Sale 44 sq.m. Apartment in the Old City Panorama Complex includes residential buildings,…
$74,800
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 7/8
39 sq.m. apartment for sale with its own yard (50 m2) in the Old City Panorama complex inclu…
$66,300
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 5
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Saburtalo  GreenHill 1 bedroom 1 ba…
$114,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Floor 29/12
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi,Saburtalo with perfect renovation and funitur…
$510,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/10
Apartment For Sale Didi dighomi GREEN DIAMOND 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 5…
$96,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Area 40 m²
A unique opportunity to purchase an apartment in a new multifunctional complex developed by …
$42,876
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/7
⭐️ LUX project in Krtanisi, an elite area of low-rise houses on beautiful green holias with …
$123,420
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Зарубежная недвижимость
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 23/30
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Saburtalo with perfect renovation  TBILIS…
$215,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go