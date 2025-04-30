Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

penthouses
6
multi-level apartments
3
studios
47
1 BHK
488
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
216 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/11
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Saburtalo with perfect renovation and funitu…
$138,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 21/25
2-roomed 61 sq.m. apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Shartava str, in new-constructed build…
$62,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Floor 9/11
Apartment For Sale Didi dighomi AKA DEVELOPMENT 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area…
$70,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 12/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$121,104
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/22
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Didi dighomi with perfect renovation  Yor…
$73,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/19
Apartment For Sale Saburtalo ZHGHENTI STR 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 62 m …
$107,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Floor 5/22
Apartment For sale in best location in Tbilisi with perfect renovation and funitures Arch…
$168,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/2
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$117,130
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 82 m²
Floor 16/16
Apartment For Sale Saburtalo AMASHUKELI 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 82 m …
$130,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/9
Apartment For Sale Ortachala ARTUR LAISTI 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 50 m …
$84,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 3/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$78,120
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/12
Apartment For Sale Dighomi GREEN DIAMOND 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 56.22 …
$82,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Floor 6/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$110,607
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 149 m²
Floor 3/3
4-roomed 149 sq.m. duplex type apartment for sale in Sololaki, on L. Asatiani str, III floor…
$300,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/18
Apartment For Sale Isani NADIRASHVILI STR 3 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 96 m …
$104,988
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 8/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$125,257
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$117,102
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 10/27
1-bedroom apartment for sale in Shartava Fusion complex in Saburtalo district of Tbilisi. …
$100,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 10/12
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, vake with perfect renovation and funitures …
$240,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 3/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$104,320
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 9/17
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi,vake with perfect renovation and funitures …
$535,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 64 m²
Floor 11/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$130,529
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 12/8
3-roomed 105 sq.m. apartment for sale in Varketili, in new-constructed complex Hualing, on t…
$115,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 4/11
Apartment For Sale in best location in Tbilisi, Saburtalo with perfect renovation  MARSHA…
$89,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 2/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$125,106
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 11/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$146,769
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 10
Apartment For sale  Didi dighomi 1 bedroom 1 bathroom Totaly area 48 m 10/11 floor
$68,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor 4/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$84,084
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 17/20
Tbilisi Veranda — located on the right bank of Mtkvari River and offers stunning views over …
$76,140
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 218 m²
Floor 8/8
Apartment For Sale Ortachala KRTSANISI STR 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Totaly area 218 …
$279,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go