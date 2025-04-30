Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Georgia
  3. Tbilisi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garage

Apartments with garage for sale in Tbilisi, Georgia

penthouses
6
multi-level apartments
3
studios
47
1 BHK
488
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
41 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 8/10
Description: 4-room apartment for rent in Saburtalo, Fanaskertel street. Total area: 130m2. …
$800
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/16
Description: 3-room apartment for rent in Saburtalo, on Dolidze Street, near the church. In …
$600
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Floor 6/6
3-roomed apartment for sale in Vake on Mtskheta str, in new building, on the 5th floor, reno…
$200,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/4
Available for sale !!! 2-room non-standard apartment in Krtsanisi Residence complex (former …
$350,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Floor 10/14
Description: 2-room apartment for rent in Ortachala, on Gulua Street. In a newly built, fini…
$900
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 5/6
5-roomed 250 sq.m. duplex type apartment for sale in Saburtalo, on Vazha-Pshavela ave, on th…
$120,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Floor 3/8
Description: 4-room, corner, bright apartment for sale in Didube, on Agladze Street, near th…
$96,500
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 12/20
Description: 2-room apartment for sale on Lisi Amashukeli Street. 12/20 floor in a newly bui…
$125,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 580 m²
Floor 7/8
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Price: 2,300,000 USD. Dollar equivalent in …
$2,30M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/8
Description: For sale or rent immediately !!! 3-room apartment in Saburtalo, on Bendeliani S…
$700
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 29/47
Description: 2-room non-residential apartment for sale in Batumi, 50 meters from the sea sho…
$70,000
Leave a request
Apartment 6 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment 6 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Floor 10/11
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! Duplex type, penthouse in Vake, on Chavchav…
$1,000,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/4
Description: 3-room apartment for sale on Mtatsminda, on Pkhovi street, in a crowded and bus…
$270,000
Leave a request
Condo 3 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Condo 3 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 8/9
$300,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/2
Description: 3-room apartment for rent in Vake, on Paliashvili street. Total area: 140m2. Ol…
$1,800
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/8
Description: Urgent sale or rent!!! 3-room apartment in Saburtalo, on Bendeliani street, at …
$99,500
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Floor 6/10
Description: 4-room apartment for rent in Vake, on Paliashvili Street. In a newly built, fin…
$2,500
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/8
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Temka, III micro-district. Total area: 40 m2 (excl…
$55,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Floor 2/5
Description: 5-room apartment for rent in Vera, on Tatishvili Street. In a newly built (15 y…
$2,500
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
4 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 8/9
Description: 5-room apartment for sale on Vera, Rcheulishvili Street. In an old building, on…
$162,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 156 m²
Floor 8/16
Description: 3-room classic style apartment for sale or rent in Saburtalo, Al. On the axis o…
$365,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Floor 15/21
Description: 3-room apartment for sale, on Saburtalo, Kartozia street, in a M² complex, tota…
$170,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 97 m²
Floor 9/10
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Isani, on Navtlugi Street. Total area: 97 m2. In a…
$120,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/17
Description: 2-room apartment for sale in Sanzona, on Guramishvili Avenue, near the metro st…
$42,000
Leave a request
Apartment 8 bedrooms in Tbilisi, Georgia
Apartment 8 bedrooms
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 9
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 6/9
With exclusive rights !!! Available for sale !!! 4-storey, penthouse apartment, on 6_7_8_9 /…
$1,50M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 133 m²
Floor 5/5
Description: 3-room duplex apartment for sale in Saburtalo, near Metro Delisi, on Nutsubidze…
$120,000
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 159 m²
Floor 7/9
Description: 3-room apartment for sale in Saburtalo, Akaki Ghakhokidze street. In a newly bu…
$135,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
3 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 126 m²
Floor 6/17
Description: 4-room apartment for immediate sale in Saburtalo, Kavtaradze Street. In the new…
$230,000
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
1 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 10/22
Description: 2-room apartment for rent in Isan, on Navtlughi street. 2 minutes walk from Isn…
$700
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Tbilisi, Georgia
2 bedroom apartment
Tbilisi, Georgia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 3/6
Description: 4-room apartment for sale on Mirian Mefi Street. In a newly built, handed over …
$93,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Tbilisi, Georgia

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go