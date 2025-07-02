  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley

Residential complex Branded Villas Alazani Valley

Georgia
from
$40,000
BTC
0.4757920
ETH
24.9382949
USDT
39 547.3802332
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
ID: 32855
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/11/2025

Location

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Welcome to a unique gated eco-community of 14 luxurious premium-class villas, located in the very heart of Georgia’s winemaking region — the Alazani Valley, a land with 8,000 years of winemaking tradition. The project combines architectural aesthetics, an eco-friendly lifestyle, and sustainable investments under the management of an international hospitality brand. Each of the 14 villas is built from natural materials and meets the standards of sustainable construction. The architecture blends contemporary European design with Georgian authenticity — spacious panoramic windows, views of the lake and vineyards, natural wood and stone, terraces, and private gardens.

 

Villa Specifications

  • Plot area: 350 m²

  • Total villa area: 195 m²

  • Layout: 3 bedrooms, living room with lake view, kitchen-dining area, 2 bathrooms

  • Terraces: on each floor (25 m² and 27 m²)

  • Finishing: turnkey, in the style of modern eco-minimalism with elements of ethnic design

  • Price (full ownership): from $400,000

  • Ownership format: full purchase or fractional ownership

 

Fractional Ownership

An innovative co-ownership model that allows you to purchase a share in one of the premium villas for only $40,000, enjoying all the benefits of property ownership:

  • 5% annual rental income

  • 14 days of free stay per year

  • 90 bottles of wine from the estate’s own winery with personalized labeling

  • 20% discount on all Wine SPA services

  • Ownership certificate in your name with official property registration

Participation terms:

  • Initial payment — 30% ($12,000)

  • Installment plan available until construction completion

  • Remaining balance: $28,000 (within 14–18 months)


 

Infrastructure and Ecosystem

The project is designed as a closed wine community that includes everything for a comfortable and fulfilling lifestyle:

  • Private vineyards and a Bio Wine Cellar

  • Ethno-restaurant and culinary master classes

  • Padel courts, swimming pool, open-air gym, volleyball court

  • Horse club and stables

  • Private dinners with a chef and delivery of house-label wines

  • Children’s area and kids’ pool

  • Concierge service and technical support 24/7

  • Round-the-clock security

  • Private helipad and parking

 

Location

Kakheti, Alazani Valley, just 1 hour 15 minutes from Tbilisi. The region is the heart of Georgian winemaking, surrounded by the Caucasus Mountains and crossed by the Alazani River. It is a popular destination for gastronomy tourism, peaceful living, and investment.

 

Investment Attractiveness

  • ROI: 8% per year (full ownership)

  • 5% annual return under fractional ownership

  • Rapidly growing premium real estate and wine tourism market

  • Property management and rental under an international brand

  • Transparent financial reporting for owners

  • Additional bonus — wine from your own harvest (for full owners)

 

The project unites centuries-old winemaking traditions with modern international hospitality standards. It is not just a home in nature — it is an investment in the Georgian lifestyle, in a region that attracts thousands of tourists and investors annually from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

 

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 195.0
Price per m², USD 2,051
Apartment price, USD 400,000

Location on the map

, Georgia
Healthcare

You are viewing
Georgia
