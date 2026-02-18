Apart hotel Wyndham Grand Residences

Family club

Location — Gonio!!!

Wyndham hotel with full infrastructure for families,

Two cases are divided into three blocks:

1武 ⁇ block exclusively for living and relaxing/

2म ⁇ block mixed, which will allow the owner to transfer his real estate to the management for the period for which he himself wishes

3 म ⁇ block hotel

Apartments are sold turnkey.

Down payment 30%

Installment for 30 months.

Payment by month / quarterly.

Delivery of the first quarter of 2025

Closed private territory. Two small

buildings in the architectural style of luxury modernity

with landscaped area and outdoor pool

All-Inclusive service. In addition to food and drinks, guests and owners will have access to 42 infrastructure facilities that meet any needs for recreation and entertainment.

The only hotel residence in Georgia, which has an isolated block for permanent residence.

You are buying a residence in the largest hotel complex in Western Georgia under the elite international brand — Wyndham Grand Residences.

Batumi's first hotel with full infrastructure for families.

Full infrastructure at 10,000 m2

Built according to the highest standards of international luxury brand and luxury housing

Served by the largest manager

company in the world — Aimbridge Hospitality

WRITE TO ME - I RESPONSE TO ALL ISSUES AND SELECTING THE REAL ESTATE TO BE UNDERSTANDED TO YOU!