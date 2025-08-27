  1. Realting.com
Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi

Tbilisi, Georgia
from
$115,000
VAT
BTC
1.3679021
ETH
71.6975977
USDT
113 698.7181705
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
7
ID: 33159
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 11/01/2026

Location

  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    Nadzaladevi (~ 900 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2029
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

🌊 GRANDIOUS WATTERFRONT PROJECT IN TBILISI | NEW CITY AT PEKI

📍 Krtsanisi Rayon • 10 km of embankment • territory of 590 hectares

The scale that changes the way we think about life in Tbilisi.
This is not just a residential complex - this is a new format of a city near the water with its own infrastructure, a natural park and a resort atmosphere.

Start of sales: January 2026

🏙What will happen in the project
• apartments
• villas and townhouses
• 450 hotel rooms
Restaurants, shopping, sra & wellness
• Schools, clinics, sports facilities
• walking areas, promenade, water activities

A complete ecosystem for life, recreation and investment.

🏢 Apartments (delivery: June 2029)
Renovated, no furniture.

💰 Prices:
1 bedroom - from $115,000
2 bedrooms - from $175,000
3 bedrooms - from $260,000

📊 Payment plan:
10% / 10% / 10% / 10% / 60% on keys

Format for those who appreciate comfort, style and the prospect of growth in value.

🏡 Townhouses (Phase 1 delivery: end 2028)

3 bedrooms - 215 m2 - $350,000
4 bedrooms (corner) - 277 m2 - $460,000

🏰 VILLA (renovated, no furniture)

Small villa - from $560,000
Average villa - from $790,000
Large villa - from $1,100,000

Areas from 293 to 596 m2
All bedrooms with separate bathrooms
Private gardens and access to green areas

💳Payment plan for Villas and Townhouses
20% → 10% → 60% in transmission
or
5% → 5% → 10% → 10% → 60% →
Term of installments - up to 3.5 years

🌿 CONCEPTION
Park City by the River:
• Natural ecosystems
• Walking along the water
• Privacy and status
• The atmosphere of the resort within the capital

Here real estate is not just square meters.
It is lifestyle, level and capital.

📈 Investment Value
• One of the largest development projects in Georgia
• First line of the river
• High capitalization potential
lack of similar formats in Tbilisi
• Liquidity of apartments and villas

Suitable for:
✔ investment
✔ residence
✔ family life
✔ rent

📲What You Get When You Contact Me
• Choosing the Best Lot for Your Goals
• Detailed plans and presentations
• Financial calculations and entry strategies
• Booking at the start of sales
• Full support of the transaction
• Support after purchase

‼️ Such projects appear once every decade.
⚡ The strongest lots leave in the first weeks of sales.

📩 Write to me now to access plans, prices and priority bookings.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 61.3
Price per m², USD 1,876
Apartment price, USD 115,000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments House
Area, m² 293.0
Price per m², USD 1,911
Apartment price, USD 560,000

Location on the map

Tbilisi, Georgia
Education
Healthcare
Food & Drink
Finance

