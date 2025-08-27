Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi

🌊 GRANDIOUS WATTERFRONT PROJECT IN TBILISI | NEW CITY AT PEKI

📍 Krtsanisi Rayon • 10 km of embankment • territory of 590 hectares

The scale that changes the way we think about life in Tbilisi.

This is not just a residential complex - this is a new format of a city near the water with its own infrastructure, a natural park and a resort atmosphere.

Start of sales: January 2026

🏙What will happen in the project

• apartments

• villas and townhouses

• 450 hotel rooms

Restaurants, shopping, sra & wellness

• Schools, clinics, sports facilities

• walking areas, promenade, water activities

A complete ecosystem for life, recreation and investment.

🏢 Apartments (delivery: June 2029)

Renovated, no furniture.

💰 Prices:

1 bedroom - from $115,000

2 bedrooms - from $175,000

3 bedrooms - from $260,000

📊 Payment plan:

10% / 10% / 10% / 10% / 60% on keys

Format for those who appreciate comfort, style and the prospect of growth in value.

🏡 Townhouses (Phase 1 delivery: end 2028)

3 bedrooms - 215 m2 - $350,000

4 bedrooms (corner) - 277 m2 - $460,000

🏰 VILLA (renovated, no furniture)

Small villa - from $560,000

Average villa - from $790,000

Large villa - from $1,100,000

Areas from 293 to 596 m2

All bedrooms with separate bathrooms

Private gardens and access to green areas

💳Payment plan for Villas and Townhouses

20% → 10% → 60% in transmission

or

5% → 5% → 10% → 10% → 60% →

Term of installments - up to 3.5 years

🌿 CONCEPTION

Park City by the River:

• Natural ecosystems

• Walking along the water

• Privacy and status

• The atmosphere of the resort within the capital

Here real estate is not just square meters.

It is lifestyle, level and capital.

📈 Investment Value

• One of the largest development projects in Georgia

• First line of the river

• High capitalization potential

lack of similar formats in Tbilisi

• Liquidity of apartments and villas

Suitable for:

✔ investment

✔ residence

✔ family life

✔ rent

📲What You Get When You Contact Me

• Choosing the Best Lot for Your Goals

• Detailed plans and presentations

• Financial calculations and entry strategies

• Booking at the start of sales

• Full support of the transaction

• Support after purchase

‼️ Such projects appear once every decade.

⚡ The strongest lots leave in the first weeks of sales.

📩 Write to me now to access plans, prices and priority bookings.