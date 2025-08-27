Residential quarter Waterfront Tbilisi

🌊 GRANDIOUS WATTERFRONT PROJECT IN TBILISI | NEW CITY AT PEKI
📍 Krtsanisi Rayon • 10 km of embankment • territory of 590 hectares
The scale that changes the way we think about life in Tbilisi.
This is not just a residential complex - this is a new format of a city near the water with its own infrastructure, a natural park and a resort atmosphere.
Start of sales: January 2026
🏙What will happen in the project
• apartments
• villas and townhouses
• 450 hotel rooms
Restaurants, shopping, sra & wellness
• Schools, clinics, sports facilities
• walking areas, promenade, water activities
A complete ecosystem for life, recreation and investment.
🏢 Apartments (delivery: June 2029)
Renovated, no furniture.
💰 Prices:
1 bedroom - from $115,000
2 bedrooms - from $175,000
3 bedrooms - from $260,000
📊 Payment plan:
10% / 10% / 10% / 10% / 60% on keys
Format for those who appreciate comfort, style and the prospect of growth in value.
🏡 Townhouses (Phase 1 delivery: end 2028)
3 bedrooms - 215 m2 - $350,000
4 bedrooms (corner) - 277 m2 - $460,000
🏰 VILLA (renovated, no furniture)
Small villa - from $560,000
Average villa - from $790,000
Large villa - from $1,100,000
Areas from 293 to 596 m2
All bedrooms with separate bathrooms
Private gardens and access to green areas
💳Payment plan for Villas and Townhouses
20% → 10% → 60% in transmission
or
5% → 5% → 10% → 10% → 60% →
Term of installments - up to 3.5 years
🌿 CONCEPTION
Park City by the River:
• Natural ecosystems
• Walking along the water
• Privacy and status
• The atmosphere of the resort within the capital
Here real estate is not just square meters.
It is lifestyle, level and capital.
📈 Investment Value
• One of the largest development projects in Georgia
• First line of the river
• High capitalization potential
lack of similar formats in Tbilisi
• Liquidity of apartments and villas
Suitable for:
✔ investment
✔ residence
✔ family life
✔ rent
