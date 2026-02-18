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Apartment in a new building Avlabari Breeze by GATD

Tbilisi, Georgia
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ID: 35031
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 24/03/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Georgia
  • City
    Tbilisi
  • Metro
    Avlabari (~ 200 m)

About the complex

Avlabari Breeze Residences by GATD

Elite Boutique Residences in Old Tbilisi 23 Exclusive appartments in a boutique residential project located in the historic center of Old Tbilisi.

The project combines refined architecture, a private and low-density living environment, and a well-balanced urban lifestyle.

Key features:

• Prestigious location in Old Tbilisi

• Boutique, low-density residential building

• Thoughtfully designed architectural concept

• High-quality construction and interior finishing

• Quiet and comfortable residential environment with authentic Old Tbilisi character A suitable choice for those seeking a high-quality residential environment, privacy, and stable long-term value in the historic center of Tbilisi.

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Tbilisi, Georgia
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Apartment in a new building Avlabari Breeze by GATD
Tbilisi, Georgia
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