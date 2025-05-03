About the developer

The Thalassa Group company is building a premium-class residential complex on the beautiful slope of Green Cape - one of Batumi's outstanding ecologically clean and comfortable tourist areas, near the botanical garden, 800 meters from the sea. The apartments are presented with a panoramic view of the sea, the botanical garden, and the mountains.

The complex will have a parking, outdoor swimming pool, gym, cafe, reception, protected yard, children's playground, and video control.

The complex's unique location will create a sense of seclusion and serenity. At the same time, you will always be right next to the pulsating heart of Batumi - its historic streets, restaurants and cultural attractions.