  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Thalassa Group LLC

Thalassa Group LLC

Georgia, Batumi
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
On the platform
On the platform
10 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
www.thalassagroup.ge
We are on social networks
About the developer

The Thalassa Group company is building a premium-class residential complex on the beautiful slope of Green Cape - one of Batumi's outstanding ecologically clean and comfortable tourist areas, near the botanical garden, 800 meters from the sea. The apartments are presented with a panoramic view of the sea, the botanical garden, and the mountains.

The complex will have a parking, outdoor swimming pool, gym, cafe, reception, protected yard, children's playground, and video control. 

The complex's unique location will create a sense of seclusion and serenity. At the same time, you will always be right next to the pulsating heart of Batumi - its historic streets, restaurants and cultural attractions. 

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 16:36
(UTC+4:00, Asia/Tbilisi)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
09:00 - 15:00
Sunday
Day off
My partners
1 agent 4 agencies
New buildings
See all 1 new building
Residential complex Thalassa
Residential complex Thalassa
Batumi, Georgia
from
$34,600
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 6
A Premium-class residential complex Thalassa is located in one of the outstanding ecologically clean and comfortable tourist areas of Batumi, near the botanical garden, 800 meters from the sea. The apartments are presented with a panoramic view of the sea, the botanical garden and the mounta…
Developer
Thalassa Group LLC
Leave a request
Our agents in Georgia
Thalassa Group
Thalassa Group
Other developers
Citron Group
Georgia, Batumi
New buildings 1 Residential property 3 Сommercial property 1
Citron Group boasts an extensive experience on real estate market in Batumi. Currently, the company is realizing construction of two projects: Citron Residence Batumi and Citron Residence Chakvi. The company has already developed one of a kind holiday complex in Batumi Citron Cottage. The…
Leave a request
Esteco
Georgia, Tbilisi
New buildings 2 Residential property 3
Esteco - building houses in Georgia!We present you an exclusive project of a cottage mini-complex, which is located in the suburbs of the seaside town of Batumi!Esteco is a guarantee of high quality and comfortable life!
Leave a request
Georgian Group LLC
Georgia, Batumi
Residential property 6 Lands 1
Georgian Group has been on the market for 12 years. We build elite residential complexes of the highest quality according to European regulations. Lemon Garden Residence & SPA is our 8th project
Leave a request
Hilton Serviced Apartments
Georgia, Batumi
Company's year of foundation 2015
Residential property 3
Tourinvest Management Group has been operating in Georgia since 2008, it is one of the largest investors in Georgia and its total investment is about $ 200 million. The company profile includes the following operating activities: Construction, Real Estate Sales, Real Estate Management, Hotel…
Leave a request
BATUMI VIEW APARTMENTS
Georgia, Batumi
New buildings 1 Residential property 4
Rekan Group Georgia is Investment Company, which was founded in 2014 in compliance with the Georgian legislation and owned by branded companies Rekan Group and Hawkary Group. The main activities of these companies in territory of Georgia is the construction of residential complexes. Factors …
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go