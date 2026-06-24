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Townhouses for sale in Mainland Finland, Finland

;
Helsinki
12
Turku
5
Tampere
3
Espoo
6
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195 properties total found
Townhouse in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
$297,267
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Tuusula, Finland
Townhouse
Tuusula, Finland
$242,318
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$222,978
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Value OneValue One
Townhouse in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
$419,790
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Ylistaro, Finland
Townhouse
Ylistaro, Finland
$40,955
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$181,690
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Savtrask, Finland
Townhouse
Savtrask, Finland
$91,697
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
$392,006
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Raisio, Finland
Townhouse
Raisio, Finland
$170,263
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
$301,476
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$121,499
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kittila, Finland
Townhouse
Kittila, Finland
$63,992
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
$154,946
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
$132,554
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Yli Ii, Finland
Townhouse
Yli Ii, Finland
$32,094
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Ylojarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Ylojarvi, Finland
$212,334
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kotka-Hamina sub-region, Finland
$136,400
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kangasala, Finland
Townhouse
Kangasala, Finland
$281,199
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$135,253
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
$280,823
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Nurmijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmijarvi, Finland
$220,679
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$105,452
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Stylish and finished home for demanding tastes in a popular area, Hiltulanlahti! Completed …
$358,894
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Mossakrog, Finland
Townhouse
Mossakrog, Finland
$213,710
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$299,659
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
$178,866
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1-Level quality new terraced housing at the end of the road. Own plot borders on the park. G…
$464,007
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Charming home right next to Trench Park and Westerkulla Manor. This terraced home is functio…
$207,903
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
Wonderful spacious townhouse apartment in the popular area of Tornio Kirkonmäki. This three-…
$149,829
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
$173,059
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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