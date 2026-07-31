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Townhouses for sale in Kemi, Finland

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8 properties total found
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
$22,343
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
$133,680
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
$112,940
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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OkeaskOkeask
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Neat and cozy terraced end apartment. The kitchen of the apartment was renovated in 2020, th…
$50,329
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
$113,047
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
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$56,564
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
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$69,107
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$22,280
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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