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Townhouses for sale in Southern Pirkanmaa, Finland

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Valkeakoski
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4 properties total found
Townhouse in Akaa, Finland
Townhouse
Akaa, Finland
Cozy townhouse end apartment in a quiet area of Akka Viiala! Welcome to visit this well-kep…
$150,047
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Valkeakoski, Finland
Townhouse
Valkeakoski, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$122,015
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Valkeakoski, Finland
Townhouse
Valkeakoski, Finland
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$147,721
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse in Valkeakoski, Finland
Townhouse
Valkeakoski, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$208,205
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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