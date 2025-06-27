Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Joensuu
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Joensuu, Finland

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Townhouse in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
$9,300
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Joensuu, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go