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Townhouses for sale in Helsinki sub-region, Finland

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Helsinki
13
Espoo
6
Vantaa
19
Jarvenpaa
4
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56 properties total found
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$1,41M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
$131,209
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Habita
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Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
$262,010
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Habita
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OkeaskOkeask
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
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$459,942
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
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$276,430
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
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$264,815
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Habita
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Mantsala, Finland
Townhouse
Mantsala, Finland
$112,954
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$561,631
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Habita
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Townhouse in Siuntio, Finland
Townhouse
Siuntio, Finland
Rarely available is a new 1-level 4h, k, s, carport near the center of Siuntio. Siuntio is a…
$347,569
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$324,029
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$181,690
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$223,762
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Habita
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Townhouse in Hyvinkaa, Finland
Townhouse
Hyvinkaa, Finland
$254,362
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$369,347
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kirkkonummi, Finland
Townhouse
Kirkkonummi, Finland
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$543,567
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1-Level quality new terraced housing at the end of the road. Own plot borders on the park. G…
$464,007
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1-Level quality new terraced housing at the end of the road. Own plot borders on the park. G…
$405,353
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$283,556
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Habita
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Townhouse in Tuusula, Finland
Townhouse
Tuusula, Finland
$242,652
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Habita
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Townhouse in Hyvinkaa, Finland
Townhouse
Hyvinkaa, Finland
Welcome to discover this bright terraced house with efficient use of the squares. This home …
$149,829
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$204,609
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$312,619
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$189,988
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$458,199
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$289,206
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
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$502,725
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$299,659
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
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$203,842
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Charming home right next to Trench Park and Westerkulla Manor. This terraced home is functio…
$207,903
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Habita
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Townhouse in Nurmijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmijarvi, Finland
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$255,523
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Habita
Languages
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