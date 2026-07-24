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Townhouses for sale in Lapland, Finland

;
Rovaniemi
4
Kemi-Tornio sub-region
19
Tornio
7
Fell Lapland sub-region
3
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30 properties total found
Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$135,253
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
Wonderful spacious townhouse apartment in the popular area of Tornio Kirkonmäki. This three-…
$149,829
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$92,917
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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OkeaskOkeask
Townhouse in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
$273,256
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Keminmaa, Finland
Townhouse
Keminmaa, Finland
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$48,520
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kolari, Finland
Townhouse
Kolari, Finland
A rare opportunity for an investor! For sale an entire terraced house on a magnificent beach…
$220,679
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Kemijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemijarvi, Finland
Magnificent complex of three apartments near Suomu's ski lifts and services. This log buildi…
$405,353
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
$113,190
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$173,059
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Keminmaa, Finland
Townhouse
Keminmaa, Finland
$69,456
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$142,918
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$121,499
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$74,316
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Neat and cozy terraced end apartment. The kitchen of the apartment was renovated in 2020, th…
$50,329
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kittila, Finland
Townhouse
Kittila, Finland
$63,992
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Keminmaa, Finland
Townhouse
Keminmaa, Finland
$113,323
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
$391,018
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
$133,680
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Simo, Finland
Townhouse
Simo, Finland
Neat townhouse apartment in a quiet location surrounded by nature. The apartment has its own…
$22,305
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
$113,047
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
$112,940
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
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$22,280
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Habita
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Townhouse in Nellim, Finland
Townhouse
Nellim, Finland
A great investment destination in the hard-demand rental market of the municipality of Inari…
$267,138
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kittila, Finland
Townhouse
Kittila, Finland
A stylishly furnished apartment within walking distance of Levi Center. Efficient use of spa…
$405,353
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kemijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemijarvi, Finland
Natural tranquility and effortless terraced housing in the lush green landscapes of Luusua! …
$45,297
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
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$69,107
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Rovaniemi sub-region, Finland
$558,264
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kemijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemijarvi, Finland
Now on sale a wonderful Finnish handicraft a sample of skills right on Suomu's trails and sl…
$134,730
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Agency
Habita
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
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$56,564
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Keminmaa, Finland
Townhouse
Keminmaa, Finland
$45,878
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Properties features in Lapland, Finland

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