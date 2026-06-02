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Townhouses for sale in Seinajoki, Finland

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6 properties total found
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
$150,047
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
$161,678
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
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$185,523
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
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$138,997
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$185,988
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$231,468
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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