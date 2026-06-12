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Townhouses for sale in Jyvaskyla, Finland

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6 properties total found
Townhouse in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
$112,925
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
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$144,231
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
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$196,573
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Townhouse in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
$112,538
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$424,551
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Jyväskylä sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$122,131
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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