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Townhouses for sale in Turku, Finland

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4 properties total found
Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
$184,942
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
$173,310
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
Great end home in the sought-after Uittamo area! This magnificent terraced end home is loca…
$424,551
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
The main block of a terraced house in Hurttivuore, Turku! This is a home whose functional la…
$244,262
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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