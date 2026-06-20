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Townhouses for sale in Southwest Finland, Finland

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Turku
5
Turku sub-region
8
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8 properties total found
Townhouse in Kaarina, Finland
Townhouse
Kaarina, Finland
$195,127
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
$184,673
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Raisio, Finland
Townhouse
Raisio, Finland
$209,064
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
$173,059
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
$346,118
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
Great end home in the sought-after Uittamo area! This magnificent terraced end home is loca…
$423,936
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Agency
Habita
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Turku sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Turku sub-region, Finland
$219,518
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Lieto, Finland
Townhouse
Lieto, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$305,466
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Southwest Finland, Finland

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