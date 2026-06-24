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Townhouses for sale in Kuopio sub-region, Finland

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Kuopio
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6 properties total found
Townhouse in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
$280,823
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Stylish and finished home for demanding tastes in a popular area, Hiltulanlahti! Completed …
$358,894
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
This charming apartment is a must see on site! A beautiful tiled oven brings atmosphere and …
$145,184
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Townhouse in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
$207,903
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
$289,206
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kuopio sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Kuopio sub-region, Finland
$138,215
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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