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Townhouses for sale in Oulu sub-region, Finland

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Oulu
12
Kempele
3
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16 properties total found
Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$191,921
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Agency
Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$139,579
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$115,152
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Habita
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
$110,383
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$92,471
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
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$139,579
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
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$184,942
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
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$184,942
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Welcome to visit this cozy and well-kept townhouse end apartment at Musto-Jaakontie 2. This …
$196,573
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Habita
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Townhouse in Martinniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Martinniemi, Finland
For sale: a renovated and cozy one-bedroom apartment in the quiet Martinniemi area of Haukip…
$69,673
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
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$196,573
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
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$92,471
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Habita
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Townhouse in Muhos, Finland
Townhouse
Muhos, Finland
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$312,889
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
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$150,047
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
In Kaijonranta, the city’s finest outdoor recreation areas start right at your doorstep. The…
$132,600
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulunsalo, Finland
Townhouse
Oulunsalo, Finland
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$86,073
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Habita
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