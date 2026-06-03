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Townhouses for sale in Vantaa, Finland

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19 properties total found
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$172,147
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$215,184
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$289,625
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Habita
Languages
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$227,978
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$458,864
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$347,783
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Habita
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$334,989
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$381,515
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Beautiful terraced house from a small housing company in Vaaralan Tilustie. A well-kept and…
$266,362
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$308,236
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1-Level quality new terraced housing at the end of the road. Own plot borders on the park. G…
$405,941
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Charming home right next to Trench Park and Westerkulla Manor. This terraced home is functio…
$208,205
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$265,199
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Lovely twin apartment on the edge of the green Tikkurila Central Park — own yard and glazed …
$237,284
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$207,042
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1-Level quality new terraced housing at the end of the road. Own plot borders on the park. G…
$464,680
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$395,473
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Habita
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Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$208,205
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$346,620
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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