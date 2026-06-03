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Townhouses for sale in Kemi-Tornio sub-region, Finland

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Tornio
6
Kemi
4
Keminmaa
3
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14 properties total found
Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$150,047
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$93,052
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$173,310
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse in Keminmaa, Finland
Townhouse
Keminmaa, Finland
$69,557
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Keminmaa, Finland
Townhouse
Keminmaa, Finland
$45,945
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
$81,421
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Habita
Languages
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Simo, Finland
Townhouse
Simo, Finland
Neat townhouse apartment in a quiet location surrounded by nature. The apartment has its own…
$22,682
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
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$69,208
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
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$22,682
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
Wonderful spacious townhouse apartment in the popular area of Tornio Kirkonmäki. This three-…
$150,047
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Tornio, Finland
Townhouse
Tornio, Finland
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$88,400
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Keminmaa, Finland
Townhouse
Keminmaa, Finland
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$49,434
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
Neat and cozy terraced end apartment. The kitchen of the apartment was renovated in 2020, th…
$51,179
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Agency
Habita
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Townhouse in Kemi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemi, Finland
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$57,576
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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