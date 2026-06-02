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Townhouses for sale in North Ostrobothnia, Finland

;
Oulu sub-region
16
Oulu
12
Kempele
3
Raahe sub-region
3
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19 properties total found
Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$191,921
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Agency
Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$115,152
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$139,579
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Habita
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International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
$92,471
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
$110,383
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
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$139,579
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
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$184,942
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
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$184,942
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
Welcome to visit this cozy and well-kept townhouse end apartment at Musto-Jaakontie 2. This …
$196,573
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Agency
Habita
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Townhouse in Martinniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Martinniemi, Finland
For sale: a renovated and cozy one-bedroom apartment in the quiet Martinniemi area of Haukip…
$69,673
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
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$196,573
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Habita
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Townhouse in Paavola, Finland
Townhouse
Paavola, Finland
A terraced property in geothermal heating, which was completed in 2019, has now gone on sale…
$150,047
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Habita
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Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
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$92,471
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Habita
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Townhouse in Raahe, Finland
Townhouse
Raahe, Finland
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$138,997
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Habita
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Townhouse in Muhos, Finland
Townhouse
Muhos, Finland
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$312,889
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
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$150,047
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Townhouse in Oulu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Oulu sub-region, Finland
In Kaijonranta, the city’s finest outdoor recreation areas start right at your doorstep. The…
$132,600
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Habita
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Townhouse in Oulunsalo, Finland
Townhouse
Oulunsalo, Finland
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$86,073
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Habita
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Townhouse in Raahe, Finland
Townhouse
Raahe, Finland
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$173,310
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Habita
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