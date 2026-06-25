Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Pirkanmaa
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Pirkanmaa, Finland

;
Tampere
3
Tampere sub-region
9
Southern Pirkanmaa
4
Valkeakoski
4
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
13 properties total found
Townhouse in Kangasala, Finland
Townhouse
Kangasala, Finland
$281,199
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Ylojarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Ylojarvi, Finland
$212,334
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Karjenniemi, Finland
Townhouse
Karjenniemi, Finland
$126,600
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Billion Dollar BeautiesBillion Dollar Beauties
Townhouse in Tampere sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$155,637
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Ylojarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Ylojarvi, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$92,801
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Valkeakoski, Finland
Townhouse
Valkeakoski, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$207,903
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Viuha, Finland
Townhouse
Viuha, Finland
$103,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Onkkaala, Finland
Townhouse
Onkkaala, Finland
Welcome to visit this spacious and atmospheric terraced house on the quiet Takojanpolu of Pä…
$132,988
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Pirkkala, Finland
Townhouse
Pirkkala, Finland
$241,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Tampere sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Tampere sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$195,301
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Valkeakoski, Finland
Townhouse
Valkeakoski, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$147,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Pirkkala, Finland
Townhouse
Pirkkala, Finland
Spacious family home in the lap of nature in Kurika! As Oy Pirkkala Linnanherr has been comp…
$464,587
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kyotikkala, Finland
Townhouse
Kyotikkala, Finland
$191,642
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Pirkanmaa, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go