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Townhouses for sale in Vaasa sub-region, Finland

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Vaasa
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6 properties total found
Townhouse in Toby, Finland
Townhouse
Toby, Finland
$137,252
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Singsby, Finland
Townhouse
Singsby, Finland
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$257,057
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Habita
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Townhouse in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
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$137,834
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Habita
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Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
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$166,331
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Singsby, Finland
Townhouse
Singsby, Finland
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$307,073
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Habita
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Townhouse in Vaasa sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Vaasa sub-region, Finland
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$290,207
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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