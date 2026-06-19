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Townhouses for sale in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland

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Seinajoki
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7 properties total found
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
$161,444
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
$265,976
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
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$179,447
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Value OneValue One
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
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$231,132
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
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$138,795
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Habita
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
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$185,719
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Seinäjoki sub-region, Finland
$149,829
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

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