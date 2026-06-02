Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Helsinki
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Helsinki, Finland

;
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
12 properties total found
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$241,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$194,247
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$277,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$416,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$439,672
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$302,420
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
End apartment in a quiet small house area in Myllypuro. On the well-liked Myllypuro small h…
$261,710
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Welcome to visit this bright and well-kept townhouse in the quiet area of Töyrynummi. The ho…
$347,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Cozy family apartment in a quiet location in Mellunkylä Welcome to visit this charming terr…
$276,831
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$460,609
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Zanzibar[a] is a Tanzanian archipelago off the coast of East Africa. It is located in the In…
$445,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
This home has a vibe! Characteristic for the era, the building and the premises of the apart…
$334,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Helsinki, Finland

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go