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Townhouses for sale in Joensuu sub-region, Finland

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6 properties total found
Townhouse in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
$132,554
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Ilomantsi, Finland
Townhouse
Ilomantsi, Finland
$13,057
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
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$47,620
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Value OneValue One
Townhouse in Kontiolahti, Finland
Townhouse
Kontiolahti, Finland
$74,334
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Joensuu sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Joensuu sub-region, Finland
$154,475
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kontiolahti, Finland
Townhouse
Kontiolahti, Finland
$149,829
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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