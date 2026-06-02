Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Finland
  3. Uusimaa
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Uusimaa, Finland

;
Helsinki
12
Espoo
6
Helsinki sub-region
54
Vantaa
19
Show more
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
72 properties total found
Townhouse in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
$208,205
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Tuusula, Finland
Townhouse
Tuusula, Finland
$371,046
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$215,184
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$241,936
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kerkkoo, Finland
Townhouse
Kerkkoo, Finland
$79,095
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$458,864
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
TekceTekce
Townhouse in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
$277,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$289,625
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Mossakrog, Finland
Townhouse
Mossakrog, Finland
$180,289
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$334,989
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$172,147
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Hyvinkaa, Finland
Townhouse
Hyvinkaa, Finland
$266,362
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Nurmijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Nurmijarvi, Finland
$166,331
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$347,783
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$695,566
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$227,978
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Mossakrog, Finland
Townhouse
Mossakrog, Finland
$214,020
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
$246,589
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Mantsala, Finland
Townhouse
Mantsala, Finland
$115,152
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$194,247
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Mossakrog, Finland
Townhouse
Mossakrog, Finland
$208,205
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kirkkonummi, Finland
Townhouse
Kirkkonummi, Finland
$196,573
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$277,994
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$416,409
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$439,672
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
1-Level quality new terraced housing at the end of the road. Own plot borders on the park. G…
$405,941
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Siuntio, Finland
Townhouse
Siuntio, Finland
Rarely offered is a new 1-level triangle near the center of Siuntio. Siuntio is a quiet rura…
$300,036
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kerkkoo, Finland
Townhouse
Kerkkoo, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$130,273
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$170,984
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$301,257
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch

Properties features in Uusimaa, Finland

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go