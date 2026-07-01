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Townhouses for sale in Espoo, Finland

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6 properties total found
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$556,343
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$566,797
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$276,430
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Value OneValue One
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$289,206
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$685,739
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Helsinki sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Helsinki sub-region, Finland
$299,659
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Espoo, Finland

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