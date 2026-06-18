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Townhouses for sale in Porvoo sub-region, Finland

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Porvoo
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17 properties total found
Townhouse in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
$243,792
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Mossakrog, Finland
Townhouse
Mossakrog, Finland
$207,903
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
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$685,266
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Habita
Languages
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International Property AlertInternational Property Alert
Townhouse in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
$207,903
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kerkkoo, Finland
Townhouse
Kerkkoo, Finland
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$130,084
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Habita
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Townhouse in Hamari, Finland
Townhouse
Hamari, Finland
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$202,096
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Habita
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TekceTekce
Townhouse in Hamari, Finland
Townhouse
Hamari, Finland
$184,673
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Agency
Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Mossakrog, Finland
Townhouse
Mossakrog, Finland
$180,028
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Mossakrog, Finland
Townhouse
Mossakrog, Finland
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$231,132
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Kerkkoo, Finland
Townhouse
Kerkkoo, Finland
$78,980
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Mossakrog, Finland
Townhouse
Mossakrog, Finland
$213,710
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Habita
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Townhouse in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
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$170,736
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse in Hamari, Finland
Townhouse
Hamari, Finland
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$182,351
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Habita
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Townhouse in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
$277,591
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Habita
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Townhouse in Hamari, Finland
Townhouse
Hamari, Finland
$196,869
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Habita
Languages
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
Semidetached houses - special price offer from the finnish developer  We build houses in …
$266,904
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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Porvoo sub-region, Finland
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 99 m²
Number of floors 2
New house - special price from developer We build houses in Finland more then 15 years (h…
$268,981
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Properties features in Porvoo sub-region, Finland

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