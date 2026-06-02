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Townhouses for sale in Jarvenpaa, Finland

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5 properties total found
Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
$246,589
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$301,257
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Nice location in the small house area of Kinnari, a compact double apartment with low housin…
$154,700
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$188,431
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Jarvenpaa, Finland
Townhouse
Jarvenpaa, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$184,942
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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