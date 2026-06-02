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Townhouses for sale in Kemijarvi, Finland

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4 properties total found
Townhouse in Kemijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemijarvi, Finland
Now on sale a wonderful Finnish handicraft a sample of skills right on Suomu's trails and sl…
$184,942
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kemijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemijarvi, Finland
Now on sale a wonderful Finnish handicraft a sample of skills right on Suomu's trails and sl…
$150,047
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kemijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemijarvi, Finland
Natural tranquility and effortless terraced housing in the lush green landscapes of Luusua! …
$45,363
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Trustmont CapitalTrustmont Capital
Townhouse in Kemijarvi, Finland
Townhouse
Kemijarvi, Finland
Magnificent complex of three apartments near Suomu's ski lifts and services. This log buildi…
$464,099
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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