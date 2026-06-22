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Townhouses for sale in Kempele, Finland

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3 properties total found
Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$92,337
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Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
$110,223
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kempele, Finland
Townhouse
Kempele, Finland
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$178,866
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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